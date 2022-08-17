The Adidas NMD V3 is the series’s most sustainable sneaker yet

If you’re looking for a sneaker that can handle long city walks, you may want an option that’s easy on your feet and the planet. Enter the Adidas NMD V3, a sustainable sneaker designed for city wanderers. Built on the foundation of its original model from 2015, the NMD V3 is sleek and more eco-conscious than ever.

The NMD V3’s knit upper is made from at least 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic and 50 percent recycled polyester, as more of Adidas’s output becomes more sustainable. With the help of longtime partner Parley, the fabric makes use of plastic waste from remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines.

Adidas

Take the road less traveled — The NMD arrives in 19 bold color schemes ranging from primary to neon to neutral. What sets the sneaker apart from its predecessors is a re-engineered, perforated mesh that comprises most of the upper and provides high breathability. Translucent heel caps secure the rear alongside branded heel tabs. A traditional Boost cushion rounds out the foundation and is finished off with TPU shells that reach onto the upper.

Although it looks like the Adidas UltraBoost’s fraternal twin, the NMD series focuses on lifestyle shoes instead of running. It does borrow technical running details like the soft upper and Boost sole, but the sneaker’s purpose lies more in everyday wear and city strolls. Its breathability, comfort, and sustainability make it super versatile, and the style factor is a bonus.

Adidas Adidas Adidas Adidas

You can shop the NMD V3 now through the Adidas website and select retailers. Grab yourself a pair for $160 and consider the streets yours for the taking.