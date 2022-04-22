Adidas’ chunky Ozworld sneakers offer the Yeezy look for less

After mingling with Bored Ape Yacht Club for NFTs, Adidas is venturing deeper into the metaverse with the debut of its Ozworld Experience. Made in collaboration with Ready Player Me, the new project is a personality-based AI-generated avatar creation platform. The online activation allows users to take their avatars throughout the metaverse, making it the first platform that lets anyone explore the online world with one consistent identity.

Built on the essence of individual personalities rather than physical appearances, Ozworld prompts users to answer a series of questions — including their favorite footwear featured in the online world — in order to learn more about who they are. The platform then translates this information into a unique digital avatar that takes inspiration from Ozworld’s own aesthetics. Every user will be able to download their Ozworld alter ego to use as stickers and GIFs across social media.

Customize your look — While users don’t explicitly control the look of their avatar, they can animate the persona as well as dress them. Digital sneakers are available to try on and purchase within Ozworld, similar to the online worlds of Nike and New Balance. Likewise, the virtual kicks will soon be accompanied by tangible counterparts.

Called the Ozworld series, the footwear collection includes updated versions of Adidas’ Ozweego and Ozelia models, two sneakers that look straight out of the brand’s Yeezy line (but aren’t). Each shoe features a chunky build, with the Ozweego flaunting a mesh base with leather overlays and the Ozelia smoothing out its upper with liquid lines and reflective accents.

Adidas’ newly launched Oznova and Ozweego Meta sneakers are also included in the capsule, taking on a similar chunky look and wavy sole unit. The Ozweego Meat boasts a safer appearance with a sleek mesh upper and layered midsole while the Oznova takes on a futuristic look with a suede and semi-translucent rubber upper, applying a thick, layered midsole underfoot. Distinct ripple cutouts in the midsole finish it off.

Shop now — Users can preview the kicks virtually via the Ozworld Experience website, with a full launch of the virtual sneakers arriving April 28. Their physical counterparts are available now through the Adidas website, with an array of color schemes to choose from. Pairs range from $55 for infant sizing all the way up to $140 for men’s sizing, making the chunky shoes fairly affordable. If you’re looking to get the Yeezy look for less, this is your chance.