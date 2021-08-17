Adidas designed a signature sneaker for NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes

While Patrick Mahomes’ career is already flush with accolades, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has crossed a threshold that few other football players have.

Adidas has given Mahomes his first signature sneaker, making him the first NFL player in four years to call a sneaker his own. The Mahomes 1.0 FLX is a cross-trainer built for the turf but that can also be worn comfortably on the street. With it comes the introduction of Mahomes’ own logo, a gladiator mask shaped to include the quarterback’s initials.

“The gladiator mask in my logo represents the mindset of making an impact every single day,” Mahomes said in a release. “Whether it’s training in the gym, on-field practice or a game day – that’s always my mentality.”

Adidas

The green machine — The Mahomes 1.0 FLX’s mid-top cut falls in line with other NFL players’ signature sneakers — including, most prominently, Bo Jackson’s Nike Air Trainers and Deion Sanders’ Air Diamond Turfs, also Nike. Mahomes’ sneaker is significantly less bulky than what we’re used to, though, and the neon green color scheme helps it stick out from the crowd further.

A stretchy and woven ripstop upper features no added tongue for a sock-like fit, while TPU overlays blend seamlessly with a wavy, podded midsole reminiscent of Adidas’ FYW line from the ‘90s. These overlays help lock down the sneaker for security on the turf, while Boost cushioning is placed in the heel alone for cushion and responsiveness.

Recent attempts at gaining a foothold in the NFL with signature sneakers — including Victor Cruz, JJ Watt, and Cam Newton — have been misses because of little lifestyle appeal and / or the players involved quickly falling from their prime. Nike has played it safer with Odell Beckham Jr. by giving him his own versions of the Air Force 1 and Air Max 720, which leverage obsession with his wardrobe without launching a brand-new silhouette.

Even a sneaker from Mahomes, the most transcendent player in the game today and perhaps ever, is by no means guaranteed to be successful. Still, the Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX is more attractive than any footballer’s shoe we’ve seen in ages, and we’ll be curiously keeping watch on the appetite for it when it launches August 23 for $120.