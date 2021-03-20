Adidas launches affordable workout gear designed by Peloton instructors

Peloton riders are well familiar with trio of Ally Love, Robin Arzón, and Cody Rigsby — and soon they’ll be able to wear workout gear designed by the instructors themselves.

Adidas is partnering with Peloton for an 11-piece, unisex capsule that’ll run in inclusive sizing. A series of classes from the at-home spin instructors will also go live to coincide with the collection’s release, including a live class on March 25.

Every piece from the collection comes in at less than $85, and members of Adidas’ Creators Club will also have a chance to win gear for free through a raffle that’s now open. Winners, who’ll be announced March 25, will also get a one-on-one virtual styling session with Love or Rigsby.

Everything you need to workout from home (or wherever) — The Adidas x Peloton collection consists of workout gear essentials, including T-shirts, shorts, joggers, sports bras, and tights. Whether you’re a fan of bright workout gear or something more anonymous, you’ll find something suited to your taste with black and gray matched by peach and pink.

The coolest piece is among the simplest, a crewneck sweatshirt that puts Peloton's name across the sleeve in a peach and pink gradient. This effect also looks great on the lower portion of the tights. Full sweatsuits are available in peach, while a pink set consists of striped, short-length tights with a cut-off hoodie. Tank-tops are also included in the lot, as is a black hoodie with tonal branding from the two parties.

While the Peloton instructors and Adidas designers created the capsule explicitly for indoor cycling, the pieces should serve you well in whatever workout is part of your routine.

Scoop up some new workout gear soon — The full collection will get a wide launch beginning March 25, with availability through Adidas and Peloton’s website, as well as select Adidas-carrying store and Peloton showrooms.

Precise prices haven’t been announced, but everything will run between $30 and $85. For sizing, each piece will run from XS to 2X in the brands’ bid for inclusivity.