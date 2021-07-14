Adidas gives Sean Wotherspoon, of Nike fame, his first original sneaker

Round Two co-founder Sean Wotherspoon is set to get his first-ever original sneaker, courtesy of Adidas. The upcoming Superturf Adventure is a brand-new hiking silhouette that brings together Wotherspoon’s love for corduroy and his happy-go-lucky attitude.

Jiminy Cricket, the Disney character from Pinocchio, is embroidered onto the tongue — and his wardrobe informs the sneaker’s multi-color treatment. Purple, blue, green, and orange all appear across the caged upper, which mixes corduroy and mesh. Like all of Wotherspoon’s previous releases, including the Nike Air Max 1/97 that’s still his benchmark, the shoe is made using all vegan materials to keep in line with his animal-free diet.

The jazzy hiking sneaker looks to be Wotherspoon’s best yet since joining Adidas, and the usage of corduroy sticks out as a material you wouldn’t usually see on outdoor gear. Besides the removable pouch, which we’ll get to in a second, the tufted material is only used for the sneaker’s purple base — and there’s plenty more texture to fall in love with outside of it.

Adidas Adidas Adidas

Will anyone actually wear the pouch? — Coming with the sneaker is a big puffy pouch made of yellow corduroy that affixes to the tongue. It’s got a waterproof zipper for protection from the elements and is intended to serve double duty as a wallet or carry pouch. It’s the latter function that seems more useful, especially when wearing it on foot would come at the expense of showcasing Jiminy Cricket.

Another barrier stands between the smiling insect at the world through a zippered tongue, which seems to be more affect than anything else. The sneaker also uses a normal lacing system, so wearing the tongue zipped or unzipped is up to your discretion. Rounding out the shoe is the same Adiprene+ cushioning and outsole from Adidas’ Response Hoverturf, which will make the Superturf Adventure a veritable outdoor shoe if you dare put it at risk of getting dirty.

Wotherspoon just began teasing his new sneaker on Instagram this week, and release details have yet to be confirmed by either party. According to Complex, however, the Superturf Adventure will have a “pre-sale” in November followed by a wider launch the next month. The website has also obtained leaked images of another color scheme, which may account for one of the two releases, but we’re already dead set on the purple jawn.