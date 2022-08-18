These Adidas over-ear headphones can draw energy from any light source

Charging cords could soon be a thing of the past. Adidas has just introduced a pair of wireless over-ear headphones that doesn’t require any electrical charging. Thanks to tech from Swedish company Exeger, the RPT-02 Sol headphones will charge under any light source, whether you’re working out under the sun or the gym’s fluorescents.

Powerfoyle panels, which are screen-printed onto the plastic, allow the headphones to absorb light from natural or artificial sources. Traditional solar panels require strong, direct sunlight, but the RPT-02 Sol has the ability to charge in a variety of settings and environments.

Because the headphones are sustainable in their function, it’s only right that their construction is as well. Fifty-one percent of the headphone’s construction uses plastic, and 87 percent of that plastic is recycled.

Adidas

Adidas

Let there be light — Built-in controls allow for effortless song or volume changes. There’s also a sensor that helps you find an area with the best light for a lasting charge, and you can see the action through its accompanying app. Fully charged, the battery can provide up to 80 hours of playtime — compared to the 40 hours allowed by the regular RPT-01 headphones.

If you really need a battery boost and light is scarce, there’s a USB-C charger cable included in the box. How old-fashioned.

To protect against water or sweat, the headphones are equipped with an IPX4-rated splash-resistant coating. The fabric around the ears and headband can take a beating from an intense workout and can be removed for washing as well.

The RPT-02 Sol will cost you about $229 when they drop on August 29 via the Adidas site. It looks like you and your headphones could both benefit from a little Vitamin D.