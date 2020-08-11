Adidas turns one of its most iconic sneakers into a golf shoe

Since its debut in 1970, Adidas' Superstar has been a staple in sneaker culture. And in 2020, as the German sportswear giant celebrates the silhouette's 50th anniversary, it keeps trying to find ways to make it feel fresh. In addition to the hyped Superstar collaborations it already revealed with Jonah Hill and Ninja, as well as oddities like a 24-karat, gold-plated pair, Adidas is now putting spikes on its iconic sneaker and turning it into a golf shoe. For the first time ever, the Superstar will be getting six-cleat outsole grips to complement the white, black, and metallic gold accents of its classic upper.

A spiked classic — Aside from the cleats, the aptly named "Golf" Superstars stays true to the design that have made them popular for decades: Trefoil logos on the tongue, embossed "Superstar" graphics next to the bold three stripes, and, of course, the all-white shell toes. If you've ever owned a pair of these, Adidas says you can expect the same levels of comfort (read: they're light and cozy), but with the added bonus of cleats that will help golfers "swing through every shot with surefooted traction."

Adidas

Tee off in style — Naturally, Adidas isn't the only sportswear brand that's looking to keep golf players fresh while they're at the course. Its rival Nike has taken a similar approach with some of its most popular Air Jordan models, which feature the same colors as the pairs Michael Jordan wore on NBA courts but with cleats on the outsole. Jordan Brand is also experimenting with retro styles that are more unique, like the upcoming "Tie-Dye" AJ5 — which are insanely louder than Adidas' Golf Superstars.

Adidas hasn't said whether it plans to rollout more versions of its Golf Superstars, but considering the amount of product these brands love to put out into the world, it's probably only a matter of time before we see other pairs featuring spikes. (Even though I don't play golf, I would like to see the inverted black-and-white Superstars take on this new form.) Until that happens, the good news is you won't have to wait long to get your shot at the Golf Superstar spiked shoes, as they are set to drop on August 17 for $130.

For those of you keeping track at home, that price tag is about $50 more than the regular Superstars, which usually retail for $85. As is often the case, in sneakers or otherwise, swag always comes at a cost.

Adidas

Adidas