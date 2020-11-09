Adidas celebrates 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' with special Superstar sneakers

Your spidey senses are tingling. While you may not be able to swing around your city like Miles Morales can, you can at least look the part with the latest sneaker drop from Adidas. To mark the release of Spider Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 5 (and 4), Adidas has designed a special edition of its classic Superstar shoe in real life and in the game. This marks the first time Marvel has worked with Adidas, alongside Insomniac Games and Sony PlayStation.

Some have criticized the collaboration after Morales became synonymous with the Air Jordan 1s he wore in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Nike even went as far as to produce a pair of sneakers inspired by the movie. The retro pair originally sold for $160 and now sell upwards of $500. It’s worth noting, however, that the movie and game are two separate entities, despite being under Sony’s collective umbrella.

Adidas

Spidey features — Arriving just in time for the 50th anniversary of the iconic Superstar, the shoes mimic the colorway of the young Spider-Man’s red and black suit. The instantly recognizable shoe also includes Spider-Man webbing print on the heel and a PlayStation tag on the laces — along with Miles’ own Spidey tag. Black shell toes, matching midsoles, and contrasting red rubber outsoles make a great base for exploring cities IRL or in the game.

Where to get yours — Both the Hi-Top and Low-Top Spider-Man: Miles Morales x Adidas Originals Superstars will be available in-game with select suits November 9. PS5 players can cop a pair in-game when the console drops November 12. The Miles Morales sneaker, available in both child and adult sizes, will be released in the U.S., Canada, and Asia-Pacific November 19 on Adidas’ website. If you’re a European fan, the release is set for December 4.

We already know Miles has great taste in shoes. The question here is, do you?

Adidas/Marvel

Adidas/Marvel

Adidas/Marvel