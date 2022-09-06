Adidas Terrex's Free Hiker 2 sneaker is a trail-ready triumph

If you’re looking for a reason to hit the trail before summer’s end, let Adidas Terrex’s latest sneaker be it. Building on its predecessor, the Free Hiker 2 is a silhouette with even more performance tech ready to handle all terrains.

The sneaker doesn’t take on the same overly bulky, stiff structure as other trail-ready models. Instead, it appears to be softer and more flexible, putting an emphasis on comfort rather than rigidity. To make it more adaptable, the shoe is reimagined with a sock-like construction. A Boost sole provides maximum energy return, and a Continental rubber outsole provides traction and support on slippery ground.

But wait: there’s more — For the true gorpcore enthusiasts, Adidas is also adding a Gore-Tex version of the sneaker, which provides waterproof and weatherproof capabilities. This version is given abrasion-resistant reinforcements to prevent too many bumps and scrapes, and a molded toecap makes sure the longer hikes are extra comfortable. It’s also available in green and pink, for men and women, respectively.

The sneaker is also built to protect the very earth you’ll be exploring. Adidas’s sustainable partner Parley contributes its standard Parley Ocean Plastic — recycled waste that’s been intercepted at various waterways — to the upper’s yarn.

Life’s a climb — Adidas’s United by Summits initiative will spearhead a campaign that seeks to help people achieve their outdoor wins and conquer their personal summits. Individuals or groups can apply for Adidas to fund their summit-reaching adventure or project. It doesn’t have to include an intense trek to the top of a mountain, either; eligible adventures can involve staying closer to the ground, too. Those interested just have to describe their idea in one of three categories — community, sustainability, or adventure — and, if selected, share the vision with a video.

Those interested in the My Summits project can submit their applications until October 14, and three winners will be announced in December. Those chosen will then receive expertise, support, and products from Adidas.

As for the Free Hiker 2 and Free Hiker 2 Gore-Tex, the sneakers can be purchased now on Adidas’s website for $200 and $230, respectively. Whatever your mission, Adidas Terrex will help you get there.