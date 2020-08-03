Hit the outdoors in these cushiony Adidas trail running sneakers

Adidas Terrex is coming through this month with three new pairs of aggressive trail running sneakers. The trio consists of two versions of the Terrex TWO, the Terrex TWO Parley and Ultra Parley, and an updated version of the Agravic BOA. Two of the three sneakers feature Boost cushioning, while each takes on a different approach to more sustainable construction.

For their initial release, which is set for sometime this month, all three will also take on a mean black-and-yellow color treatment that'll command attention even if you never set foot anywhere near a trail.

The Terrex Two Ultra Parley Adidas

The two TWOS — The new release for the Terrex TWO, short for Trails Without Obstacles, is essentially split into a core and more advanced model. Designed for long distance trail runs, the Terrex TWO Ultra Parley boasts a Boost midsole, snug heel fit, wide forefoot, and rocket shape to provide a level run on uneven surfaces. The Terrex TWO Parley has all of these features, save for Boost, and is intended for less technical terrain.

On the sustainable front, both utilize a breathable, sock-like upper knitted with fibers made from Parley recycled ocean plastic. There are only subtle differences between the Parley and Ultra Parley — retailing for $170 and $200, respectively — as both have a largely yellow upper and a patchwork stripe pattern on the midsole.

The Agravic BOA Adidas

The Agravic BOA is the most casual of the three — Coming in at $160, the Agravic BOA looks like an Ultra Boost outfitted for more aggressive terrain. It's named for the BOA fit system, an easily adjustable lacing mechanism that remains locked and snug. An abrasion resistant TPU molded toe cap provides protection from any rocks that may be kicked, and a rocker shaped midsole offers increased stability. The upper is dyed using Adidas' Dope Dye process, which injects dye directly into raw materials in a bid to conserve water.

Keep gorpcore running — Hiking is hot... or at least being outfitted for it. Gorpcore is a more active evolution the normcore movement that first became popular five years ago and involves all apparel and footwear fit for the outdoors. The more technical, the better — even if you have no intention to put the gear to its intended use. But with outdoor activity remaining a viable option under social distancing guidelines, you may as well hit the trails or go camping as the steeziest dude in the wilderness.