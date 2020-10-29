Adidas made a Baby Yoda shoe to celebrate the return of 'The Mandalorian'

Season two of The Mandalorian is just a day away, and Adidas celebrating the return with a massive nine-shoe collection. Six silhouettes are involved in the drop — the Superstar, NMD, ZX 2K Boost, Gazelle, Top Ten Hi, and Nizza Beskar Steel — and they take inspiration from Baby Yoda, Mando, the Armorer, and the legendary Darksaber revealed at the end of season one.

Because we all know Baby Yoda is the star of the show, if not the namesake, it's only right that he be given five of the nine shoes. Every sneaker — save for the Gazelle and Nizza Beskar Steel — come in a color treatment inspired by the character officially known as The Child, with the ZX 2K commemorating the showdown with the Mudhorn when he used The Force for the first time. A mint green to match his skin features throughout all these sneakers, with different shades of brown to represent his robe.

Adidas

The Superstar takes the cake — My favorite sneaker of the collection, by far, is The Child Superstar. It features a less saturated hue of mint green on the upper, with a cream shell toe and midsole. The best detail is the black stamp toward the heel, which sees Baby Yoda's likeness along with the phrase "The Force Is Strong With This Little One." Only Adidas members will have access to this shoe, so you'll want to be sure to sign up.

The Gazelle Darksaber serves as a lowkey way to rep the show, as it pairs a black upper with silver stripes and a mustache with cracks as a reference to the weapon. On the lateral side, a "Darksaber" silver foil replaces the typical Gazelle tag, and inside is a sockliner with the image of Moff Gideon holding the ancient weapon.

I've gone on record as hating Adidas' Star Wars collabs before, but there's not a shoe here to complain about. The key is that they work first and foremost as appealing sneakers, with the Star Wars references being the second thing you'd notice. Even the Nizza Beskar, which isn't a great silhouette to begin with, makes good use of a color scheme celebrating The Armorer.

Adidas

You'll have to wait until after the premiere — All nine of the sneakers will release next Wednesday, November 4, through Adidas' website and select retailers. Because this is ultimately a kids' franchise we're talking about, youth and children's sizes will also be available for the NMD R1 The Mandalorian and Top Ten The Child.

Take a look at the full The Mandalorian x Adidas lineup below.

