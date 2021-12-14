Adidas is bringing back Tracy McGrady’s T-Mac 1 ‘All-Star’ sneaker after 20 years

Ahead of the new year, Adidas is teasing what’s to come. Official imagery seems to confirm the brand plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of NBA star Tracy McGrady’s T-Mac 1 “All-Star” sneaker, with a release set for next year. Bringing back the model in its original glory, the shoe features a metallic upper, perforated details, and a rubber toe cap, making it unlike anything on the market today — or, in fact, anything on the market when it first debuted.

McGrady first showed off his signature sneaker in 2002 during the All-Star Game hosted in Philadelphia. At the time, the Orlando Magic star guard had just signed a lifetime partnership with Adidas, which then marked the most significant contract the brand had ever signed with a professional athlete. The release of the McGrady’s T-Mac sneaker gave Adidas its first number one selling shoe in the U.S. since 1996.

Commemorating the OG — There’s a significant history behind the T-Mac model for both McGrady and Adidas, making the model all that more covetable. The last launch of the sneaker took place in 2012 — a nod to its tenth anniversary — and slightly modified the original, adding a graphic of Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell to nod to McGrady’s All-Star Game. “2002” was also embroidered onto the shoe to distinguish it from its original counterpart.

Adidas’ re-release of the retro sneaker retains the 2012 model’s additions, while also staying true to the classic iteration. Outfitted in metallic silver, the synthetic upper is complemented by black rubber detailing, which wraps its way around the shoe and stops at the toe cap. “20” comes embroidered at the lateral heel, replacing the “1” symbol of the original T-Mac to honor its 20th anniversary. The Liberty Bell graphic and “2002” embroidery can be seen at the heels as black and blue outsoles finish off the design.

Get your hands on history — The updated T-Mac 1 “All-Star” sneaker will presumably drop in 2022 to line up with its anniversary, but Adidas has yet to announce a release date. As a serious event for sneaker collectors, the drop will likely take place on the brand’s Confirmed app, with purchases limited by a lottery-based draw. It’s unclear how much the retro shoes will cost, but their retail price will likely be considered a deal — the 2012 version is reselling for over $500.