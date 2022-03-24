Adidas’ platform Forum sneaker takes a page from the Balenciaga Triple S

Adidas is taking its Forum sneaker to new heights by adding a hefty platform to the popular model. Proving three’s a charm, the “Triple Platforum Low” sits atop three stacked Forum soles as yellow leather and mesh overlays elevate the basketball shoe even more.

Over the past year, Adidas has tried to promote its Forum much like Nike did with its Dunk. The German brand has hyped up the sneaker through multiple partnerships with hyped Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, as well as endorsement from Beyoncé. Its latest version of the Forum, however, is a fitting homage to its inception in the ‘80s.

Elevated — With a yellow leather base decked out in mesh overlays, the Triple Platforum Low takes on a retro utilitarian look. The heightened silhouette could easily fit in with ‘80s styles like bold prints and oversized business wear — or alternatively, platform sneakers made popular in the ‘90s by the Spice Girls and Gwen Stefani. Either way, the stacked Forum is sure to bring a feeling of nostalgia to wearers.

The newest iteration of the sneaker echoes its traditional form albeit in new shades. A yellow leather upper comes debossed with a grid-like pattern, shielded at the tongue and sides by a black mesh overlay. Strips of black nylon appear at the toe box, heel tab, and Three Stripes, accented by white stitching holes for added contrast. Thick rope-like laces replace the Forum’s traditional ones.

Reflective 3M pull tabs adorn the heel, giving the sneaker a sense of functionality while its massive platform sits below. The elevated sole nearly surpasses the size of the shoe’s upper half and guarantees a few added inches to your height. Much like Balenciaga’s infamous Triple S sneaker — which Adidas may be riffing on soon — each layer of the triple sole can be detected via embroidered lines, making it appear “stacked” rather than one big chunk.

The anticipation heightens — Select sizes of the Triple Platforum Low are available now on Adidas’ website, while additional pairs are set to launch online via global streetwear retailer Asphalt Gold on April 1. A $150 price tag accompanies the Forum, nearly doubling the sneaker’s typical $85 price. The initial cost doesn’t include international delivery fees either, meaning the towering model may come with an equally astounding cost depending on where you buy it. Up to you to decide if recreating some retro looks is worth the price.