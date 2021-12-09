Adidas is ready to play with this Nerf-inspired UltraBoost running sneaker

It’s Nerf or nothin’ and Adidas knows it. You probably don’t remember the last time you picked up the dart toy, but the Three Stripes brand is bringing back the sentimentality with a Nerf-inspired UltraBoost 1.0 DNA.

Gunning for a new sneaker? — Technically, the Adidas release isn’t an officially licensed collab, but holds enough resemblance to make the connection. The sneaker uses a neutral gray Primeknit upper for the base and an off-white shade for the caging. Parley, Adidas’s right hand in eco-friendly sneaker initiatives, provides the recycled materials in the UltraBoost’s construction. Blue, orange, and yellow accenting decorate the heel, laces, and toe which alternates on the left and right foot. As for its base, the pair sits on a blue and black Boost sole. The color scheme also gives a Buzz Lightyear feel, a playful hit of nostalgia all the same.

Adidas

Nerf’s parent company Hasbro has had it on lock with Fortnite, Halo, and Reebok collabs in the past few years to ensure its legacy lives on. And while we wish this was an official partnership, maybe this will pave the way for a proper NERF-themed UltraBoost. The toy company and Adidas have already kept their partnership going with two Transformers-themed X9000L4 running shoes and a Boba Fett Top Ten Hi and Samba in 2021.

Where to find it — The Adidas UltraBoost 1.0 DNA “Nerf” will drop sometime in 2022 via Adidas’s site. Expect a price tag of $190 and maybe even start a neighborhood Nerf war while you’re at it — for old time’s sake.