Wearing Adidas' UltraBoost 21: As perfect as running shoes get

With the UltraBoost 21, which drops January 28 for $180, Adidas says it worked closely with the running community to develop a shoe that delivers "incredible energy return with every stride."

That promise of improved performance comes along with a completely revamped design, which includes a beefier Boost midsole, an overhauled torsion system on the outsole, and Primeknit upper that's made from recycled materials.