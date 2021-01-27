Wearing Adidas' UltraBoost 21: As perfect as running shoes get

Style
With a fresh design and upgraded performance, the flagship silhouette is such a pleasure.
Adidas is back with another UltraBoost, and this year the brand's flagship running sneaker looks better than ever. And we're not just talking about a new appearance, but also its completely revamped performance attributes.
With the UltraBoost 21, which drops January 28 for $180, Adidas says it worked closely with the running community to develop a shoe that delivers "incredible energy return with every stride."
That promise of improved performance comes along with a completely revamped design, which includes a beefier Boost midsole, an overhauled torsion system on the outsole, and Primeknit upper that's made from recycled materials.