Adidas' 'USA' sandals are a perfect match for your MAGA hat

Look, there's nothing wrong with being patriotic. Because who doesn't love eating hot dogs, burgers, chugging beer, and lighting up fireworks on July 4 to celebrate the birth of America? But there comes a point where, as a human, you have to question your life choices — and wearing a U.S. flag on your sandals is up there with attaching a large star-spangled banner to the back of your pickup truck. These acts scream desperation, and they should be banned from society. Still, if you're the type of person who just needs to scream "'MURICA!" with every move, Adidas may have designed footwear you can't resist, the "USA" Adilette slides.

Show your true colors — Adilette sandals have been around since the '70s, and are known for offering extreme levels of comfort — this flag-touting version won't be any different. At $45, the USA slides aren't Adidas' cheapest by any means (some are as low as $20), but you're going to have to pay that extra premium if you really want to show your true colors. The main difference here is that, instead of the usual three-stripes Adidas branding on the sandals, you'll find the 13 red-and-white stripes of the American flag.

Back when Barack Obama was in office, Adidas and Kanye West gifted him a couple of pairs of Yeezys — even though years before the president called the rapper-turned-designer a "jackass" for bullying Taylor Swift. So, considering how much Donald Trump is always talking about how much he loves the U.S., the natural next move for Adidas could be to send Donald Trump some of its USA Adilette slides. They would match his red "Make America Great Again" hat perfectly. Chances are Adidas won't take any chances doing that, but it does make you wonder if Trump would wear sandals with or without socks?

Global – If you don't want to proudly rep the U.S. (don't worry, no one would blame you), Adidas has more flags to choose from for these themed Adilettes: the Netherlands, France, U.K., Spain, and, of course, its home country of Germany. At the moment, most sizes in every color are available, but you'll need to act fast as these slides tend to sell out overtime and it's unclear whether Adidas plans to restock them regularly.

For now, don't be surprised if you catch your neighbor wearing the USA Adilettes when you run into them at the grocery story or, perhaps, the next MAGA rally near you.

