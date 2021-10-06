Adidas made Xbox-themed sneakers to honor the console’s anniversary

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Adidas has unveiled a new pair of sneakers modeled after the gaming console. Dubbed the “Xbox 20th Forum Tech,” the shoe features translucent green details inspired by the special edition Xbox released for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved way back in 2001.

The fluorescent sneakers, Xbox announced, represent the first time the company has teamed up with another to create footwear inspired by a console. While Xbox has previously teamed up with other shoe brands — including Adidas’ rival, Nike — it’s only created limited edition consoles for its collaborations, never creating shoes. Still, after the Playstation 5 recently received a commemorative sneaker from Nike, Xbox probably felt the pressure to step up its game, literally.

Did we just get played? — Adidas’ Forum model embodies the same mix of nostalgia and modern technology as the Xbox, celebrating the last 20 years and looking ahead to the limitless future of gaming, Xbox said in a blog post. The sneaker kicks off the global launch of the gaming company’s “Always Played In. Never Played Out” program, which honors popular games and Xbox eras over the last two decades. Much like the brand’s video games are meant to be played, its thematic Forums are meant to be played in — from the concrete to the couch and beyond.

Xbox’s new sneakers flaunt a black base covered in translucent green details, even bearing a jelly-looking sole unit. Their fluorescent design is enough to get anyone excited — but the commemorative shoes aren’t for sale, Xbox said. Instead, the model is just the beginning of the gaming brand’s partnership with Adidas: Over the next few months, Xbox will “continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year.”

Catch a win IRL — As people await the drop of Xbox’s actual Adidas sneakers, the brand has put forth a launch trailer celebrating the time the first Xbox console launched; the early 2000s. Filmed and edited like a 2001 skate tape, the clip follows a group of friends skating in the Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers and playing some Halo: Combat Evolved on the original Xbox.

If you’d rather focus on when you can get some gaming sneakers — and not watch others skate around in a shoe that’s out of reach — follow Xbox on Twitter to stay tuned for upcoming drops. The company will be giving away some of its new Adidas kicks to a few ultimate gamers, it said, so now it’s either play or get played.