Adidas Y-3 revives its avant-garde Qasa High sneaker after a decade

Nearly a decade after its initial debut, Adidas and Japanese designer, Yohji Yamamoto, are taking one of their most intricate designs out of the archives. The Y-3 Qasa High sneaker, known for its tube-inspired soles, is slated for a release this week, joined by a new and improved sandal iteration.

An oldie but a goodie — The Qasa High sneaker from 2013 pushed the envelope on experimental footwear at the Three Stripes headquarters. And if you compare its 2022 reprise with its sandal counterpart, you’ll see that the Hokori sandal takes a page straight from the Qasa High. The sneaker features the sandal’s bulky sole and elastic straps atop its Poron performance socklined upper.

Down below, the sneaker’s foundation is fitted with an EVA foam cushioning and arranged in a circular fashion that references Adidas’s Tubular running tech from the ‘90s. Leather covers the sneakers’ toe box, suede lines the heel, and a shade of white hits the sole, heel, and lace system. The Adidas sub-label is known for its chunky visuals and monochromatic aesthetics, thanks to Yamamoto’s history with sophisticated designs — even in the sports world.

Slip into these — As sneaker hype turns to sandal hype during the hot summer months, the Y-3 Hokori is a warm weather option that begs to be taken more seriously than Crocs. Oversized soles on the Hokori command immediate attention, stacked with tan, off-white, and black layers. Y-3 branding comes in the form of a padded panel at the midsole and an embossed label at the heel, while more co-branding appears on the insole. Securing the wearer’s foot into place are thick, black elastic straps that criss-cross at the midfoot and ankle.

The Y-3 Qasa High will be available on May 25 via the Adidas website and stores, Confirmed app, and select retailers. It has a hefty price tag of $400, but the sandal retails for $250 on Farfetch if that’s more your speed in aesthetic and price.