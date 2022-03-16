Adidas’ Yeezy 700 “Wave Runner” sneaker is finally releasing again

We’ve established that Adidas doesn’t have plans to drop Ye any time soon, however bad his behavior has been up to date. Instead it’ll keep the Yeezy drops rolling on with the return of the fan-favorite Yeezy 700 “Wave Runner.” Slated for a release later this month, the chunky dad shoe’s original offering will be a tough one to secure.

Riding the wave — Although the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 has been pumped out in numerous colors from neutrals to neons, the 700 broke the mold of the brand’s sock-like kicks. The silhouette originally launched in 2017 with a build that helped to usher in the dad shoe movement. Even after multiple restocks (five to be exact) of the Wave Runner, it deserves its place in the Yeezy Hall of Fame.

Set on a base of light grey, black, and white, contrast comes by way of orange, teal, and highlighter yellow. The upper is thick with suede and mesh materials, while the sole packs the bouncy comfort of Boost cushioning and Ortholite insoles. It provides more structure than Yeezy’s soft-upper sneakers, sealing it as an everyday favorite.

Love for the original Waver Runner has only grown with time, even after the brand redesigned the 700 in “Fade Azure,” “Inertia,” and “Wash Orange'' color schemes. Its popularity also led to the creation of the Yeezy 700 V2, V3, and MNVM sneakers, which all borrow bits and pieces from the original V1. Chasing its success has also led to famous copycats such as Zara making clear knockoffs of the popular silhouette.

Adidas