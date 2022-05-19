About five years after its initial release and many restocks later, the Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” still holds a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads everywhere. Prepare for the frenzy to be taken to new heights as the beloved sneaker is coming soon in a high-top silhouette, according to Yeezy Mafia.

High ground — Although the first look at the sneaker is just a sample, it appears that most of the original sneaker’s DNA is still infused into the new version, especially in its shape and color scheme. But instead of the upper half of the shoe being dressed in a gray mesh like its predecessor, the high-top adds a new elongated green panel in tumbled leather. Black components give the kicks a moodier feel than the previous version.

Black, gray, and white serve as the shoe’s foundational shades, coating the suede overlays, collar and tongue, and midsole, respectively. Teal, green, and orange are the contrasting tones, and bright volt laces finish off the design. The final version is subject to change, of course, but it looks like Yeezy is keeping most of the classic intact.

The chunkier the better — The Yeezy Boost 700 was met with mixed reactions during its 2017 debut, but over time it triumphed and sealed the brand’s place as a pioneer of the dad shoe trend. It was a shift away from the popularity of the Yeezy Boost 350 and 350V2’s sock-like models — started by Yeezy, too — and gave standard, structured sneakers some street cred.

The brand is replenishing plenty of its earlier designs these days, including the Yeezy Boost 700 V3, a Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and some chunky Yeezy 500s. Because of the Wave Runner's notoriety, the new stock of 700s could be the first step in Yeezy broadening its horizons and entering a new chapter of fresh silhouettes.

Despite its multiple restocks — the last taking place in March — lovers of the Wave Runner are always eager to try their hand at securing a pair. The original low sneaker retailed for $300 — unheard of for 2017 but a norm in 2022 — and its higher counterpart will likely be more expensive, with major resell value, too, considering it's the first of its kind. And if the high-top version does make an official appearance, know you’ll be competing with plenty of Yeezy fans to snag a new piece of the brand’s history.