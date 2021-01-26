Adidas' ZX 8000 'Frozen Lemonade' might be its sweetest sneaker yet

Between the weather and the pandemic, we’re all in need of a good getaway — and brands are happy to supply. Since flying to a tropical island is out of the question, Adidas has announced its new ZX 8000 “Frozen Lemonade” sneaker, meant to give you the same easy feeling as a summer vacation. Inspired by refreshing lemonade, the playful sneaker is a contemporary take on the popular “Citrus” ZX color from the late 80s.

The Frozen Lemonade sneaker bodes well compared to Adidas’ last beverage-inspired shoe. After a disastrous 2019 release of a 99-cent Arizona Iced Tea sneaker, the brand announced another Arizona-themed shoe, this time recreating their Superstar silhouette. Unlike the iced tea, however, the Superstar is less than appetizing — not our cup of tea. We’d much rather savor the flavor of the Frozen Lemonade ZX 8000.

A pretty sweet shoe — Boasting yellow panels and mint green accents, Adidas’ new shoe plays into its beverage theme as much as its colorful 80s counterpart. A mix of striped satin and suede panels make up the upper, while smaller green mesh panels appear towards the heel. The carefully concocted shoe definitely keeps wearers intrigued through a mix of color and texture.

Adidas

The Frozen Lemonade ZX 8000 is also ripe with detail. To bring its citrus theme to life, the shoe features translucent rubber lace jewels to mimic ice, matching lace options, and ice-cube printed sock-liners. Custom mint green Frozen Lemonade tongue tabs also adorn the shoe.

One of the sneaker’s best qualities, however, can’t be seen when the shoe is worn. Truly living up to its name, the Frozen Lemonade ZX 8000 includes a frozen lemonade recipe printed on its insole. Let’s hope the recipe is as refreshing as Adidas’ bright yellow sneaker.

Adidas

Cop the citrus — Released in 1986, and discontinued in 1989, the ZX line was built to provide runners with lightweight, durable shoes that featured flexible and adaptive soles. Now an all-time favorite from the Adidas archives, the ZX model returned last year as part of Adidas’ landmark A-ZX series, which includes a ZX sneaker inspired by every letter of the alphabet. As part, the Frozen Lemonade ZX 8000 files in as letter “F.”

If you’re interested in these gnarly shoes, or just hoping to enjoy summer early, you can buy Adidas’ Frozen Lemonade ZX 8000 globally on January 29. Available on the Adidas website for $120, these sneakers are sure to quench your thirst. Otherwise, just make the recipe inside.