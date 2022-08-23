Afterpay’s NFTs grant access to NYFW shows and exclusive products

Afterpay is branching out into the world of NFTs. Ahead of New York Fashion Week, the buy now, pay later service is giving consumers the “Keys to NYFW,” custom-made designer NFTs by Altu, AnOnlyChild, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui, and The Blonds. Created specifically for NYFW, the digital collectibles unlock access to real-life Fashion Week experiences as well as exclusive products.

For anyone and everyone — Anyone can purchase the minted designer NFTs with Afterpay, allowing consumers to pay for their digital collectibles over four interest-free installments. All proceeds from the “Keys to NYFW” collection will be donated to Free Arts NYC to help bring art and mentoring programs to children in New York City’s underserved communities.

Jonathan Simkhai’s key. Afterpay

In the same spirit of accessibility, a limited number of free NFTs will also be offered. Those lucky enough to mint the digital collectibles will unlock features including a six-month free trial of Tidal HiFi Plus, access to an NYFW close-friends Instagram group, and an invitation to NYFW: The Talks sessions. Both the NFT Keys and Afterpay’s free NFTs will be hosted on the Polygon network, one of the greenest blockchains available.

Unlock NYFW — The “Keys to NYFW” collection gives users access to typically unobtainable NYFW experiences as well as limited-edition products. By owning one of Altu’s NFTs, customers can unlock a leather tote and oversized tees from Altu by Joseph Altuzarra or get an annual membership to one of New York City’s premiere art museums. Keys from The Blonds grant owners to the label’s NYFW after party or a signed copy of The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy.

The Blonds’ key. Afterpay

Those holding the digital keys created by Jonathan Simkhai can enjoy a private meet-and-greet shopping experience with the designer himself or choose to receive original, signed runway sketches from his new collection debuting September 13. AnOnlyChild’s NFT key unlocks an invite to the AnOnlyChild NYFW afterparty or a limited edition belt bag, while Kim Shui’s digital collectible allows access to the designer’s runway show on September 12 or a custom-designed hoodie incorporating the label’s signature dragon motif.

Designers go digital — For the “Keys to NYFW” capsule, each designer drew inspiration from their Spring/Summer ‘23 collections. “Our NFT is inspired by a celestial dragon, a repeated motif we frequently use and is core to our brand,” Kim Shui tells Input. “It’s symbolic of good luck, strength, and longevity, and we chose to use a mix of gold and jade to represent this. Jade brings serenity, and prosperity and wards off bad luck. It is a gemstone that is very personal to me and in Chinese culture symbolic of something mystical and eternal.”

Kim Shui’s key. Afterpay

Shui made her label’s key, named the Serenity key, with hopes to encourage more women to be a part of the web3 space. Partnering with Afterpay seemed like a natural fit, she tells Input, as the platform aligned with her on pushing for “a decentralized, transparent forum” where everyone can participate.

Maxwell Osborne, the founder of AnOnlyChild, tells Input that he wanted his label’s NFT to be intentional and resonate with consumers. “Our NFT brings all of the central principles of our brand together in one constantly evolving image,” he says. “When an old door closes, a new one opens. Our keys — one old, one new — suspended beneath our mother and child emblem over a mound of flora in a state of perpetual rebirth, unlock the cycle of inspiration for us. Old and new, like mother and child, cannot exist without one another.”

Grab your key now — This year, as traditional NYFW meets NFTs that are anything but, the general public can grab a front-row seat to the experience. Both the designer digital collectibles and Afterpay’s free iterations will be available in limited quantities via the “Keys to NYFW” website. Each NFT will retail for $100, but consumers are encouraged to split up their payment into four interest-free installments by using Afterpay. They’ll want to put their money towards their NYFW outfits anyway.