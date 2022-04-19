Nike’s pocket-clad Air Jordan 1 is the cargo pants of sneakers

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker has always been known as a no-nonsense, timeless silhouette. The latest version of it, however, is deviating significantly and following the recent utilitarian and militaristic trends that have rippled through the footwear industry. Its dark aesthetic is perfect for the hypebeast army, and it also has the storage space to match.

Look, it has pockets — Visually, the sneakers appear in a moody, utilitarian color scheme with twice the bulk of a regular AJ1. The shiny upper is decked out in black nylon and placed atop a white midsole and black outsole. Tongue tabs feature gold branding on the interior and exterior, while the insoles are coated in a contrasting red.

At the rear, oversized zipped pockets can be attached and detached using an orange buckle system. An “AJ1 Hi OG Utility 0001” tag is stitched above the zipper, and the pouch is about the width of the shoe. If that’s not enough storage for you, there are also flapped stash pockets on both the lateral and medial sides, complete with an orange tab hanging off and black Swoosh underneath.

Everybody’s got a bag of tricks — Once synonymous with brands like The North Face and Patagonia, functional outdoor gear — also referred to as “gorpcore” — has been a popular trend for sneaker brands to dip into. New Balance recently added detachable pouches to its popular 2002R sneaker, while Crocs and Beams have gone all out with pockets, carabiners, and netting. Travis Scott also added subtle storage to his Nike collab, while Takashi Murakami’s five-pocket Porter sneaker took a step in the maximalist direction.

Giving sneakers the same functionality and storage as a pair of cargo pants is good for the hiking enthusiast who needs a bit of extra space for equipment. But for the average sneakerhead, who knows how much utility pockets really add. Regardless, the Air Jordan 1 High OG SP Utility is expected to see a release sometime this year. The next time someone tells you to empty your pockets, don’t forget the ones sitting right at your feet.