Nike and Aleali May are working on a glossy Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT

Aleali May is a longtime collaborator with Nike, and will apparently continue working with the brand in 2021. Leaked Nike product images suggest that the stylist and model will once again rework the Air Jordan 1 — but this time, it looks like May will take on the Zoom CMFT variation of the iconic silhouette in a green and royal blue color. Featuring satin and chenille details, this collab is sure to top her previous designs.

May is well-versed in Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 1 model. In 2017, she crafted a corduroy and chenille “Shadow” version of the sneaker, and debuted a colorful suede iteration with a detachable fur tongue a year later. May’s focus shifted in 2019 to the Air Jordan 6, which she gave a pink and red makeover, but these latest pictures show she’s going back to her favorite model in 2021. With unique design twists and an elevated sportswear look, May’s new Air Jordan 1 caters perfectly to Nike’s demographic.

Shiny satin and contrasting chenille — As depicted in the leaked pictures, the shoe boasts royal blue uppers, collar flaps, and mudguards, contrasted by an ivy green toe-box and heel. While the leather construction gives the sneaker a more classic look, May has put her own spin on it through cutouts, which reveal a glossy satin underneath.

Nike

A cutout Swoosh shows off deep green satin, which stretches up to give the Air Jordan 1 an extended collar. There, the satin collides with an equally-lengthened cream leather tongue, which features a circular 'A' emblem to signify May’s work. A matching cream chenille appears on the shoe’s Wings logo. And to further make the sneaker her own, May’s signature can be found on the left shoe’s heel.

May’s Air Jordan 1 is tied up with parallel colors, sporting saturated blue laces to match the shoe’s upper, a cream midsole to match the tongue, and identical ivy green and yellow outsoles to round off the look. A peek inside the Air Jordan 1 reveals its insoles feature a small diagram that nods to the Zoom Air bag embedded in the heel.

Nike

A desirable drop — Among Jordan Brand’s women’s exclusives, few shoes stand out as much as Aleali May’s — for good reason. Although the brand has only begun to stock women’s collections, May shows she’s in tune with what women in streetwear want, and her iteration of the Air Jordan 1 demonstrates that. Mimicking popular styles like varsity jackets, the shoe’s colors are on-trend and make it easy to style despite its unique details. In fact, the colorway also mimics the one I had chosen for my Nike By You Dunk Low — which I never scored. Hopefully this drop will be more fruitful.

Nike has yet to announce a release date for May’s Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, but the loading of official images is typically an indication that an announcement is around the corner. Just know that when this model drops on SNKRS, it’s every woman for themselves.

Nike