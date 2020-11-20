Ambush's excellent Converse Duck Boot finally drops next week

Ambush has a can't miss motocross-inspired Nike Dunk High drop in December, but before that happens we'll get another release we've been waiting for all year. The powder blue Converse Duck Boot first shown in January is finally slated to hit stores next week.

Taking cues from the Chuck Taylor, it's a serious upgrade from duck boots as we know them. While others are fit for trudging through the marshes, Yoon Ambush's is a bold boot just begging to be street styled. It'll also drop in black, giving you a more tactical option perfect for a murdered-out fit. Pair em with some black tactical cargo pants and you're well on your way to looking like a dripped up mercenary.

Water resistant and well-treaded — Rainy days aren't a problem with this sneaker-boot hybrid's rubberized toe and mudguard, and a reinforced leather collar gives it a more secure fit. A lugged outsole provides traction as well as lift, which should be good news for any dudes out here dubiously claiming 5'10". Originally, Ambush had intended for the Duck Boot to be for women, but it'll now go unisex.

"I believe that there is no distinct line between what is distinctly men’s or women’s in the sneaker world," Yoon Ambush said in a release. "I designed these pieces to offer functionality and fun, while they carry us into the destination we are heading to every day with ease."

The Ambush x Converse Duck Boots will first release in China on Saturday, November 21, before going global November 25. Converse and Ambush's websites will have 'em, as well as a selection of other retailers.

A month to take a breath — Ambush's next collab is slated to drop sometime in December, and because it's a Dunk you can expect even more fanfare. Coming in black and white, as well as all-pink, the Dunk High has a winged tip Swoosh pulled from motocross but also reminiscent of Atomic Age design. A protruding rubber heel counter gives it even more depth, and putting them on may just feel like taking steps into the future.

Your chances of securing a pair aren't too great, but you should be more than satisfied with an easier cop in the Duck Boots.