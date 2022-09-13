Beams and Arc'teryx’s grail patchwork gear can soon be yours

A release date for the coveted Arc’teryx and Beams “Dimensions” collection is finally on the horizon. Just in time to put the pieces to proper use, the grail-level outdoor gear drops Thursday online and at the Arc’teryx Broadway store in New York City. Collectors and fans will be able to secure bags and outerwear that were previously exclusive to Japan.

Calling back to the brands’ first collaboration in 2001 and subsequent follow-ups, the Dimensions capsule contains various pieces in the iconic patchwork design. The thinking behind the pattern is to combine a bird’s eye view with that of a human from ground level. Muted white, beige, black, and gray panels on the patchwork create the namesake’s dimensions, almost like what you would see looking out of a plane.

A look at the grails — First in the lineup is the Beta Jacket, which sports weatherproof Gore-Tex and Fore-Knit backer tech. You can wear the jacket without disturbing the peace thanks to silent framing that silences movements. The patchwork is the main design element here, while the Arc’teryx bird logo is perched on the sleeve.

Mantis 1 and 2 waist packs are also up for sale alongside a Mantis 26 backpack. The waist packs alternate between the patchwork motifs and a white monochrome look. The more muted look also carries over to the Mantis 26 backpack, which is finished off with gray and beige zippers and straps. The Mantis 26 has 26 liters of storage, while the Mantis 1 and 2 have 1.5 liters and 2.5 liters, respectively.

If HighSnobiety’s predictions are correct, expect to pay $420 for the Gore-Tex Beta jacket, $45 for the Mantis 1 waist pack, $50 for the Mantis 2 waist pack, and $165 for the Mantis 26 backpack. Those who partook in the earlier global releases are already listing their piecesinto the thousands, so you’ll want to act fast if you don’t want to become prey for the resale market.

Doors open at 9 a.m. ET Thursday, September 15, at the Arc’teryx Broadway store in New York City. If you were hoping to grab one of everything, the brands are one step ahead of you, as each person can only purchase one jacket and one accessory. An exact release time for the website is still under wraps, so you may want to keep hitting refresh throughout the day.