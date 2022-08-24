Arc'teryx updates its Mantis backpacks for the first time in 12 years

To create its next staple, outerwear brand Arc’teryx is looking toward the classics. The Canadian outdoor brand’s Mantis series backpacks have become a go-to for hikers and commuters alike, and now the Arc is upgrading the series for the first time since its 2010 release.

The venerable backpack appears similar to its predecessor but arrives in a compact 16L size with more storage and sustainability. Stretchy mesh pockets on the sides give room for extra water bottles, a speaker, or a camera. Additional pockets are structured into the top of the bag, in the front, and inside, locked with a security clip.

Fully recycled polyester is used to construct the backpack, and the inner fabric is dyed using a dope dye method, a technique that adds the color pigment directly to the melted plastic before the yarn fibers are made. While the original Mantis is available in black, white, and navy, the new offering extends to a wider range of colors to match your vibe.

The new Mantis also borrows features like the thermoformed padded back, an extra comfort if you’re carrying a particularly heavy load. It also has an internal sleeve that allows space for a laptop or a hydration pack. In addition to the backpacks, all the new tech will also extend to smaller waist and shoulder bags.

Waist bags come in two different sizes to reap the Mantis benefits in a smaller, more convenient package. They both feature two zippered pockets and adjustable straps, but one offers slightly more room for your hiking essentials. The exteriors are given a waterproof coating, so even if you’re caught in the rain, your belongings will stay dry. The bags were also featured in Arc’teryx and Beams collab that was announced earlier this month, so if you can’t score the Beams production, these are a safe consolation prize.

You can shop the backpack and waist bags in various colors like mustard, gray, black, navy, hot pink, and tan. The new series will be available in the next few weeks via the Arc’teryx website, in-store, and official stockists. The existing versions may be classic, but adding a little color never hurts.