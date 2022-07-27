Arc'Teryx brings its in-store repair service to Canada

Arc'Teryx is making sure its products live on forever — or at least, a little longer than usual. The brand’s ReBird Service is expanding to Canada to offer on-site product assessment, care, education, and repairs at its location in Toronto’s Eaton Center.

Launched a little over a year ago, ReBird is part of Arc'Teryx’s efforts to shift towards a more circular ecosystem. The brand plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent by 2030. “Our used gear program, recycling, repairs, and care — everything is underneath the ReBird umbrella,” Dominique Showers, Arc’teryx’s VP of recommerce, told Input last November. “We really stand on the platform of ‘built to last’ and durability, so we want to make sure the education is there.”

Alter your Arc’teryx — The brand’s Canadian ReBird debut follows the launch of its first in-person restoration service, located at its Broadway store in New York City. Inside, existing customers can bring in their outdoor gear to be assessed and repaired on the spot. Shoppers also have the opportunity to buy used Arc’teryx goods that have been cleaned and repaired. The same services (and then some) are expected to be available at the Toronto ReBird space.

Arc'Teryx

Fabric repairs and hardware replacements — including zippers, pull cords, cord locks, buckles, and patches — will be offered within the new restoration location. Customers can replace their old hardware with a new, matching counterpart, or choose to customize their used garments with an array of colorful hardware options.

GORE-TEX leak testing is available for waterproof garments too, using the same machines from Arc’Teryx’s factories to blast water on the clothing at 2 PSI. Any product undergoing the test will then be washed, dried, and retreated with Durable Water Repellent for a longer (and dryer) lifespan.

Product education, the last service to be offered by the Toronto ReBird program, encourages people to take care of their Arc’teryx goods — and shows them how. All services, including repair and testing, are complementary and available to anyone, granted they’re an existing Arc’teryx customer. Significant repairs that can’t be handled on-site will be sent to Arc’Teryx’s Arc’One factory in Vancouver, so long as the product falls under warranty.

Choose to repair your goods with matching colors or customize with different ones. Arc'Teryx Arc'Teryx Arc'Teryx

Reduce, reuse, ReBird — “Since opening last Fall 2021, our New York Service team has been able to resolve nearly 3/4 of functionally compromised gear, on-site, reducing the impact on turnaround time for our guests,” Dominique Showers, VP of ReBird, said in a press release. “That’s our goal — to deliver clear education for technical product care, full assessments, and light touch repairs that keep gear in the field longer.”

Shoppers can now visit the Arc’teryx Toronto Eaton Center store to touch up their used gear or check out what’s new. Two more Canadian retail locations are planned for later this year, too — one in Square One Shopping Center and another in Vaughan Mills Premier Outlet Mall — although it’s unclear whether those stores will also offer ReBird services.