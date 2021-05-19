Arc'teryx is turning old (and new) scraps into high-end jackets and bags

Arc’teryx is launching a new platform with a multi-pronged approach toward sustainability. A centralized hub called “ReBird” expands upon the brand’s Used Gear Program and will include its first collection of upcycled gear made from post-consumer materials. The space will also provide access Arc’teryx’s used gear and repair services, making ReBird a one-stop shop for the brand’s circular initiatives.

ReBird is launching with three upcycled products, consisting of a lightweight Stowe Windshell jacket and two bags. The windbreaker has a patchwork appearance and is made from end-of-the-roll materials that would have been discarded in the production process. And in a first for Arc’teryx, both a tote bag and pouch make use of post-consumer materials.

“At Arc’teryx we have always built products that last, and durability is crucial to how we see ourselves contributing to a more circular economy and achieving our global climate goals,” Katie Wilson, senior manager of social and environmental sustainability, said in a release. “It enables to do fun work like make new product from old, resell used gear, and repair. While some of this work has been happening as long as we’ve been in existence, some of it is brand new.”

More on the goods — The Stowe Windshell anorak ($179) is windproof and weather-resistant but still breathable, utilizing the same materials that construct Arc’teryx’s other products. Alone, the surplus fabric wouldn’t be enough to make a singular jacket — but the disparate pieces have been put together for limited-edition and color-blocked pieces.

While the jackets will come as pictured, both the tote bags and pouches are one-of-a-kind because of their construction with post-consumer materials. The totes ($65) repurpose fabric from used Arc’teryx jackets under warranty, while the the hand-held pouches ($35) make use of other materials that would have been bound for waste.

If you don’t want the end product to be a surprise upon arrival, Arc’teryx is bringing its upcycled pieces to its New York City and Chicago stores while also selling its used gear in-person for the very first time. For those not in either city, the ReBird platform puts all of Arc’teryx’s more sustainable avenues for purchasing in one easy-to-navigate place.