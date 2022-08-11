Arc’teryx Veilance offers sleek and lightweight outerwear for fall

As outerwear season nears, so do new Arc’teryx offerings. The brand has served up an array of everyday staples from its Veilance sublabel, bringing new colors and shapes to fan favorites. Designed by creative director Taka Kasuga, a Junya Watanabe vet who's also behind Arc'teryx System_A, the Veilance collection specializes in form and function. Its lineup pays extra care to seams, linings, and hems.

Launched in 2009, Veilance reworks classic Arc’teryx pieces through a more fashionable lens. The line pairs cutting-edge features with a refined, minimalist aesthetic. Lightweight silhouettes and all-weather performance are specialties of the sublabel that boasts routine sellouts.

Fusing new and old — This season’s collection sees Arc’teryx’s signature field jackets remodeled with Gore-Tex storm protection and a hidden StowHood, allowing wearers to always be prepared if the weather turns for the worst. Secant Heavyweight Track Pants, made with a fleece lining and permeable abrasion-resistant textiles, offer versatile warmth through a stretchy, wind-resistant build.

The Veilance collection’s campaign lives up to its refined aesthetic. Arc’teryx Arc’teryx Arc’teryx Arc’teryx

Heavier items in the Veilance collection include the oversized Monitor coats, which boast down insulation and microfleece backer fabrics to keep wearers cozy in cold weather. Tech Wool, seen throughout the capsule, provides lightweight warmth and helps shirts and slacks look extra streamlined.

There’s more to the Veilance collection than returning staples, too. New pieces include Spere softshell jackets and Merino wool Haedn shirts for extra layering, while fluorescent Monad pouches come crafted from excess materials. Each item fits right in with the other Veilance offerings, flaunting Kasuga’s thoughtful use of technical textiles and balanced proportions.

Here for a good time, not a long time — The first delivery of this season's Arc’Teryx Veilance collection is now available at the brand’s website and in stores. Pieces run from $70 to $900, but keep in mind you’re paying for their sleek design and advanced features. If you’re looking for lightweight yet functional gear, the Veilance line is your best bet — and it won’t be long until its items are sold out because of outdoor enthusiasts and urban hypebeasts alike.