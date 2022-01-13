A$AP Rocky is dropping more pairs of his hyped Vans slip-on sneakers

A$AP Rocky has another sneaker release cooking with Vans. The rapper — who also holds titles like Fashion Killa, Rihanna’s boyfriend, and most recently, guest artistic director for PacSun — stepped out in New York City wearing his latest model of Vans, which bear bright flame graphics in case you were wondering whether these shoes were hot or not (hint: they are, especially on A$AP Rocky).

Coming A$AP — According to PacSun — the mall brand which A$AP’s Vans are exclusive to — the sneakers are set to release in the coming weeks alongside additional iterations of the rapper’s Slip-On Mule. While the last drop featured both the mule and classic Slip-On in black with white flames, this drop updates the design with orange flames, and finally gives fans access to the all-white mule with orange flames that Rocky was spotted wearing last summer.

Stylish as ever, the rapper had paired his Vans mules with cut-off denim shorts, a white tee, and a coffee, sparking not only the joint in his hand but a full-on mulement. In a previous statement, A$AP described his take on the mule style to be “both nostalgic and forward at the same time,” an aesthetic that shines through in his latest take on Vans’ classic styles.

Ready to slip in? — Rocky’s partnership with PacSun started last July when the rapper signed on as its first guest artistic director. The role grants A$AP control over designer collaborations, campaigns, and in-store activations — conditions that were likely settled in a bid to attract the rapper’s hype fan base — although Rocky and Vans are two entities that blend seamlessly. Throughout the years (and other footwear collaborations), the rapper has a long history of supporting the sneaker brand, and continues to do so: “Vans have always been a closet staple,” A$AP maintained in a press release for his upcoming drop.

The duo’s two flame-covered Slip-On Mules, as well as the classic black Slip-On, launch on January 14 for a palatable $75 and $80, making Rocky’s sneakers one of the most accessible collaborations available. All variations of the shoes will be released exclusively at select PacSun locations and at the brand’s website.