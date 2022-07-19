Asics’s 3D-printed slides mold to your feet for ultimate comfort

Slides have always been part of the summer uniform, but their popularity has certainly increased following the “mulement” that escalated last year. Heatwave or not, consumers are looking to bear it all — foot-wise at least — in the open-toed, backless footwear. Trendy options include the Adidas Adilette and Yeezy Slide, both of which have been praised for their comfort and style.

Asics, however, is looking to reupholster the slide with a more supportive build for athletes. The running-focused brand debuted its latest slip-on sandal, dubbed the Actibreeze 3D, which features a breathable 3D-printed honeycomb construction. The initial offering boasts a thick sole and rounded edges, similar to Yeezy’s own slide, and comes dressed in all black.

Perfectly fit for your feet — Asics first introduced its Actibreeze 3D slide in the athlete’s village at the Tokyo Olympics, with the goal of helping athletes during post-competition and training recovery. The sandal’s open-grid structure allows for heat dissipation and ventilation — great news for both athletes and people with sweaty feet — and is engineered to relieve muscle fatigue.

Thanks to its 3D-printed build, the entire shoe is decorated with undulating open mesh perforations that make the slide lighter (as well as something to avoid if you suffer from trypophobia). Design accents include a diagonal ridge across the sandal’s thick strap alongside a perforated Asics motif on the shoe’s lateral side. An Asics logo hits the back of the heel.

The highlight of the Actibreeze 3D, however, is hidden inside its footbed, which houses a diamond-shaped matrix. Like those of Birkenstocks, the insole is meant to slowly adapt to individual foot contours, offering personalized comfort and support. Underfoot, the slide’s sole continues this feeling with a hefty 3D-printed cushion that bounces back.

An easy purchase — Whether you’re an Olympic athlete or not, the Actibreeze 3D is meant to keep you as resilient as its own elastic build. With its foot-forming insole and innovative ventilation, the slide doubles as a recovery shoe and an everyday sandal. Frankly, the sandal just looks cool, too.

The Actibreeze 3D slide is set to release in the coming weeks on Asics’s website and at select retailers. Pairs are priced at $80 — the same cost as Yeezy Slides — although they’ll hopefully be easier to acquire than their hypebeast alternatives.