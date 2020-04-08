Atmos and New Balance's camping-inspired 850 sneakers blend in with nature

New Balance's year of heat continues with its collaboration with Atmos on the 850. The Japanese boutique turned to camping for inspiration on the versatile and bulky running shoe first introduced in 1996. It was New Balance's first runner to eschew the brand's "N" logo, instead placing a full "NB" on the heel. New Balance brought it back to stores for the first time last year as part of its larger commitment to bringing back '90s silhouettes.

Look at all that color — The great outdoors are invoked with a colorful mix of greens light and dark, as well as two shades of brown. Hits of pink, purple, and blue bring to mind the sneaker's '90s origins and all of the great activewear of the era. The lively shades of green look a lot like the work of Kosuke Sugimoto, a Tokyo-based artist who treats the outsides of sneakers with moss and turns them into planters.

Atmos

A busy week for Atmos — Atmos is also keeping up the earthy vibes with its Gore-Tex lined Asics Gel-Venture 6 slated to release Thursday. Together, the two collaborations offer two different ways to engage with nature: channel it in a sneaker you won't want to scuff up or face it head on with one built to endure.

Should you choose the former, the Atmos 850 drops this Saturday, April 11, through Atmos' website and New Balance Japan for $140.