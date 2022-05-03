Bad Bunny’s Adidas Forum Low sneaker is back in a perfect spring blue

Forget Ye — Bad Bunny is slowly but surely becoming Adidas’s hottest collaborator. Since first linking with the brand in 2021, the Puerto Rican singer has built himself a sneaker empire, dropping multiple iterations of Adidas’ Forum Low alongside his own takes on the retro Response CL. Now, after releasing his own Adidas model, Benito is taking it back to the classics by launching another version of the original Forum sneaker.

Like the previous “Easter Egg” Forum, the upcoming sneaker adopts a pastel look, this time in shades of blue. Aptly named “Blue Tint,” the shoe features a darker blue across its Three Stripes, eyelets, collar, and outsole, while a lighter blue covers its suede mudguard and lining. The lightest blue hue of all dresses the bottommost underlays.

Better in blue? — So far, Bad Bunny has dropped brown, pink, black, and neon yellow iterations of the Forum — all of which sport a padded tongue, ankle strap, and “Ojo” (eye) graphic. The “Blue Tint” pair follows suit with heavy-duty metal buckles across its nylon ankle straps, a bulging foam heel accent, and removable double-stacked tongue tabs. A drawstring cord at the heel adds to the utilitarian look of the leather and suede Forum. Underfoot, semi-translucent midsole and icy blue rubber outsoles lend comfort and grip to the sneaker.

Adidas

Pastel pink and yellow laces come with the “Blue Tint” kicks to allow for alternative styling, while extra tongue tabs can also be added for a plusher look. Like past releases, the “Blue Tint” Forums will presumably arrive in a co-branded dust bag.

P FCKN R — Bad Bunny loves to rep his hometown, and he’s accordingly given priority to fans in Puerto Rico. His “Blue Tint” Forums are now exclusively available there for $160, while the rest of us will have to wait for their broader release scheduled in the coming months.

According to StockX, Benito’s low-top sneakers have become the most coveted non-Yeezy Adidas sneaker in the reselling site’s history because of its insane resale prices — hinting that plenty of consumers and resellers alike will be after Bad Bunny’s next Forum Low. Make sure to keep an eye out on Adidas’ Confirmed app, where the sneakers are sure to drop. Trust you’ll be blue if you miss out.