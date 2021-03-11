Bad Bunny's first Adidas sneaker drops soon with coffee-inspired theme

There’s no bigger artist in the world right now than Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican reggaeton singer, rapper, and current WWE 24/7 champion has dropped three full albums since 2020. This includes a number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart with his latest, El Último Tour Del Mundo, which became the first all-Spanish record to reach that milestone in the list’s 64-year history. Now, a day after celebrating his 27 birthday, Adidas is officially revealing its collaboration with Bad Bunny, starting with a Forum Buckle Low sneaker dubbed “The First Café” — a design, he says, references his love for the morning cup of coffee that’s essential to his daily routine.

A “landmark” collab — The First Cafè shoe, which comes to life in the Forum style that we’ve also seen Adidas use with Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line, is set to drop on March 17 for $160 in the U.S. and Europe via the brand’s Confirmed app. And that’s just the start. According to Adidas, the partnership with Bad Bunny is a “landmark” signing between the two, noting that this is the first time it has worked with a Latin artist on such a global scale. As part of the newly formed relationship with Bad Bunny, Adidas says there are going to be “a number of product drops over the coming seasons.”

Prior to today’s announcement, Bad Bunny revealed his debut Adidas sneaker back in November of last year, during the music video for the song “Yo Visto Así” from El Último Tour Del Mundo. In that same track, Bad Bunny gives a nod to his previous appreciation for Nike sneakers, which naturally he won’t be wearing for the foreseeable future — at least not in public. “Hey, boté toa' la' Nikes y firmé con Adidas,” the lyrics go; for those of you who don’t speak Spanish, that essentially translates to “Hey, I ditched all my Nikes and signed with Adidas.”

“We would talk about those sneakers we dreamt of having one day.”

Giving back — “I have always loved sneakers since I was a kid,” Bad Bunny said in a press release. “They were the essential detail of the style I wanted and the look I wanted to have depending on what I was going to do that day. I would go out with my friends and we would ask each other, ‘what sneakers are you going to wear today?’ At the same time, we would talk about those sneakers we dreamt of having one day.”

He said sneakers are “something that defines you and at the same time it brings people together, noting that ultimately every sneaker is “what accompanies you and adds style as you walk the path you choose to take” in life. “Today, it feels great to create my own design with people who I share the same sentiment,” said Bad Bunny. “It feels amazing knowing that my next steps will be in my own sneakers.”

Beyond Bad Bunny getting his own Adidas shoe with The First Cafés, Adidas says it wants to pay homage to his philanthropic projects and ensure that his passion for supporting communities in need plays a major role in the collaboration between the two. As such, the German sportswear giant says that it will work with Bad Bunny to donate shoes to low-income communities “throughout the life of the partnership.”

Está en su peak — Similar to other celebrity and artist collabs, you can expect Adidas’ Bad Bunny sneakers to be limited. And considering that his glow-in-the-dark Crocs sold out in seconds, it’s safe to say demand for these is going to be ridiculously high. In other words, you better hope you get lucky on Adidas’ confirmed app when the OG pair drops next week, on March 17.

That said, if you don’t catch a W, there’s no need to panic — it sounds like there’s plenty of Bad Bunny x Adidas to come en el futuro cercano.