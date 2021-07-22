If there’s one thing Bad Bunny has made clear throughout all of his endeavors — even his WWE appearances — it’s that nothing means more to him than his community. This summer, he’s decided to expand his “Deja tu Huella” campaign with Cheetos, an initiative initially started in 2020 with the goal of celebrating Hispanic culture and its impact on society.

For its second year, “Deja tu Huella” — which translates to “leave your mark” in English — will rope in Bad Bunny’s collaborator Adidas to create a fashion collection for fans, while also running the Deja tu Huella Estudiante Fund, a contest that will give a total of $500,000 to students in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Cheetos clout — Think of the collaborative apparel as Benito’s usual style mixed in with ‘90s sportswear inspiration and of course, Chester the Cheetah’s orange look. Each piece in the collection — save for one — is bright orange, and features Cheetos’ logo, Adidas’ Three Stripes, and the singer’s bunny motif for ultimate recognition.

Adidas

A duo of soccer jerseys, one orange and one brown, sport contrasting collars and yellow stripes along their sleeves. Although not terrible for triple-branded merchandise, the sports tops dull in comparison to the highlight of the collection: a cheetah-patterned tracksuit flaunting black dots and yellow Adidas stripes. The ridiculously fun set is one we could definitely see on both Benito and Chester the Cheetah, if not ourselves later on.

Each piece from the capsule officially drops August 6 through NTWRK, though dedicated fans can unlock access to the collection early. Using the Cheetle iD e-commerce platform — a website which detects if shoppers have Cheetos dust on their fingers — the first 100 fans to display their Cheetos-covered appendages will receive first access to the clothes. Please keep a napkin nearby if attempting.

Adidas

Of course TikTok is involved — Pursuing Bad Bunny’s Cheetos scholarship may be an easier task for some. To apply for the $50,000 prize, fans in the U.S. and Puerto Rico must participate in the #DejaTuHuella TikTok hashtag challenge, in which they submit a 60-second video that shows how they’re leaving their mark in the world. Submissions for the scholarship are being accepted now through August 17, when 10 students will be selected as winners.

Whether you’re covering yourself in Cheetos dust to win a tracksuit, or making a TikTok in a bid for scholarship money — two starkly different, yet immensely American challenges — each will leave a mark in some way or another.