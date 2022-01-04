Bad Bunny’s next Adidas sneaker is a chunky dad shoe you’ll absolutely need

It hasn’t even been a year since Bad Bunny launched his footwear with Adidas, yet the Puerto Rican star has already built himself a sneaker empire. After releasing multiple co-branded Forums — and with more on the way — Benito has turned his focus to other Adidas models, including a retro Response CL.

Although Adidas reintroduced the 2000s “dad shoe” silhouette in 2020, Bad Bunny is the brand’s first major collaborator to modify the sneaker. A step away from the ‘80s streetwear appeal of the Forum, the Response CL boasts a chunky look thanks to its adiWear and adi PRENE technology in the sole unit, providing a secure and comfortable fit. Yet with adequate hype and a huge fanbase, there’s no doubt Benito can turn the old-school shoe into a best-seller.

So fresh and so clean — Rumored to be part of a larger “Ice Cream” sneaker pack — including a multicolored ZX 8000 leaked back in July — the reworked Response CL features layered panels that ooze down the sneaker to resemble melting ice cream, even “dripping” past the shoe’s sole unit. To let the panels shine, and perhaps offer Benito’s most wearable design yet, the sneaker has been served up in a reserved palette.

Cream dresses the shoe’s mesh base, overlapped by synthetic white leather, while metallic silver details decorate select overlays. Chromatic blue and silver shades shine on the sneaker’s Three Stripes as melting heart-shaped embroidery sits on the toe, further echoed on the vamp and eyestay.

Like past Bad Bunny sneakers, the artist’s signature third eye logo appears on the heels of the Response CL, alongside retro Adidas EQT branding on the tongue. Yellowed midsoles, which nod to the age of the ‘00s footwear, are complemented by dual-branded insoles. Packaging bearing both Adidas’ Trefoil logo and Benito’s bunny graphic finish off the sweet sneakers.

Coming soon — Neither the artist nor Adidas has announced a release date for the Response CL, though pairs have already surfaced at some region-specific Adidas sites with prices around $175. Hopefully, we’ll likely see a drop later this month or by spring — in tune with his past “Easter Egg” Forum, the Response CL could be part of a larger Easter collection. Let’s hope el conejo brings us something good.