Bad Bunny’s all-black Adidas Forum Low sneaker is dropping soon

Four months after Bad Bunny fans first spotted his all-black Adidas Forums, the sneakers have finally come back into sight. Official imagery — and more importantly, an official drop date — were released by Adidas, confirming the collaborative Forums arrive this month.

First seen on Bad Bunny himself during a WWE appearance, the low-top sneakers have also been teased by Benito’s right-hand man Janthony Oliveras. In May, Oliveras posted a picture of the shoes on Instagram, showing off its black suede overlays and neon yellow accents while prompting fans to beg for a seeded pair.

Hope you cop retail — Bad Bunny’s Forums have easily become Adidas’ biggest sneakers of the year: His “First Café” pair is reselling for up to $1,685, and his pink “Easter Egg” iteration is marked up to nearly $1,000. According to StockX, Benito’s low-top sneakers have become the most coveted non-Yeezy Adidas sneaker in the reselling site’s history following its insane reselling prices — hinting that plenty of consumers and resellers alike will be after Bad Bunny’s next Forum Low.

Adidas Adidas Adidas

Called “Core Black,” the upcoming sneaker maintains the same double tongue, buckle ankle strap, and “Ojo” (eye) graphic that appeared on his previous two Forum Low collaborations. A lighter black leather upper is contrasted by darker black suede overlays for a refined look, while the shoe’s new rope laces sport white speckles and hits of neon yellow. Adidas’ imagery shows the Forum Lows arrive in a co-branded dust bag and with additional laces, should you want to switch out the highlighter accents for a true all-black look.

Set to arrive on August 17, the “Core Black” Forum Lows will retail for $160 — a bargain considering the resale prices. Consumers can try their best to score Bad Bunny’s sneaker on Adidas’ Confirmed app, where it’ll be released via a lottery-based draw.

Adidas

More to come — If you unfortunately but most likely miss out on the shoe, Benito already has a few more models lined up. A dripping “Ice Crean” ZX 8000 sneaker is expected later this year alongside retro Response CL shoes — but you already know getting either will be a challenge.

Rumor has it that Bad Bunny has also prepared another Forum Low — a monochromatic “White Bunny” companion to the “Core Black” — that may arrive in the winter to celebrate its snowy white theme. We’ll have to wait for Adidas’ official imagery and announcement to see which shoe drops first, although we’d be grateful to cop any at all.