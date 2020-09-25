Bad Bunny's glow-in-the-dark Crocs make clogs cool once and for all

Crocs' 2020 has been full of hyped collaborations, but the year isn't done and neither is the brand. Not long after revealing a trippy pair with Grateful Dead and Chinatown Market, which sold out in minutes, Crocs is now getting ready to drop another special project. And this time it's with one of the hottest Latinx artists of the moment: Bad Bunny. On Friday, the Puerto Rico-born musician took to his Instagram page to announce the partnership, which features a glow-in-the-dark pair of Crocs that's covered in charms of stars and his renowned "Bunny" logo. When they're not glowing, the Bad Bunny Crocs are plain white — which will make them perfect for both the day and nightlife.

You won't have to wait long — According to Bad Bunny's Instagram post, and a landing page that's now live on Crocs' site, the collab will be launching next week, on September 29 at 12PM ET. As expected when Crocs partners with artists and other companies, such as Post Malone and Kentucky Fried Chicken, the brand has thrown a "quantities limited" warning for Bad Bunny fans or anyone else who may be interested in these glow-in-the-dark gems.

Best be ready to take an L — Crocs tends to sell out of its hyped collabs quick, so you're going to need a great amount of luck (and patience) to buy Bad Bunny's pair. While Crocs' bread and butter continues to be making practical footwear, it has done a solid job of finding its place in streetwear culture in recent years, thanks to working together with Chinatown Market, Pleasures, Carrots, and independent designers such as Nicole McLaughlin on exclusive, limited-edition styles. As for Bad Bunny, he's had a gigantic rise to fame in recent years, due in large part to his viral music, looks, and unexpected acts like doing a concert in NYC on top of a moving truck. Having his own pair of Crocs is, simply put, a natural evolution for him.

There's no pricing information on the Bad Bunny x Crocs collaboration right now, but if history is any indication, the clogs should cost around $60. Considering how cool and comfortable you're going to be in these, whether you're chillin' at home or going to the grocery story, that's quite a small price to pay — if you're lucky enough to get them. And if you're more of a J Balvin fan, well, good news for you is he also has shoes coming out soon, a pair of Air Jordan 1s that are out of this world.