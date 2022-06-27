BAIT and Columbia are casting a line on your next fishing trip

Despite a name that suggests it spends plenty of time on a boat, “brick and click” retailer BAIT is linking with outdoor giant Columbia for its first fishing collection. The collaboration is based on some of Columbia’s PFG (Performance Fishing Gear) pieces, giving the archive apparel a more streetwear-oriented spin.

Hook, line, and sinker — Throughout the collection, you’ll find all the pieces you need to reel in some big ones, including a fishing vest, anorak, pants, graphic shirts, and plenty of accessories. Most fishing gear you’d find at Dick’s or Bass Pro Shop tends to take on a drab color palette of grays and olives, but BAIT and Columbia bring some vibrancy with pink and light yellow panels and pockets.

Utility is a driving factor for the collection, as nearly all of the apparel is fitted with extra pocket storage and functional materials. The pants can zip off into shorts, and almost everything is made with a water-resistant material that’ll be helpful when keeping near a body of water. Bandanas appear in khaki and green, while pink and green bucket hats help complete the look. A 20-liter drybag and tacklebox round out the accessories for even more added storage.

To save your soles from any flopping fish or dirty lake water, the brands also created a sneaker that’s equipped to handle the great outdoors. Using the Columbia Arque sneaker as the canvas, BAIT adds a pastel pink “Salmon” color scheme. The inner neoprene bootie features a shiny fish scale pattern nodding to its sparkling namesake, while an abrasion-resistant Techlite+ cushioning system at the soles gets dressed in a speckled design.

Columbia keeps its tech simple throughout this particular offering — similar to its BEAMS collab — letting BAIT do most of the heavy lifting. But in the brand’s past, the outdoor expert has experimented with some pretty impressive features. In 2021, Columbia released an 80-piece capsule called Omni-Heat Infinity that used a metallic gold lining inspired by NASA for heat insulation. The brand’s collaboration portfolio isn’t huge, but it does have an extensive product roster for almost every activity (and budget).