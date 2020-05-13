Balenciaga's plush leather slides are the ultimate stay-at-home splurge

Dropping $500 on a pair of slides will never not be an extravagance, but it's hard to imagine a better time to justify such a cop than now. Balenciaga has no shortage of luxurious sandals, from the sneaker-esque to a pair opulently clad in crocodile leather. The brand's latest offering, however, doesn't scream Balenciaga so much as they exude comfort.

Balenciaga has launched a plush leather version of its home slide, which was previously available in a croc pattern. Made in Italy, these sandals feature enticingly soft-looking leather from the footbed to the velcro-secured strap. They aren't completely free of branding either, with Balenciaga's sans serif title logo embossed into the strap without any additional color. It's hard to call anything baring the brand's name exactly subtle, but these slides at least come closer to the idea.

Reader, I'm drooling — I'm currently wearing drastically more affordable slides from Adidas, and the envy is palpable — from the soles of my feet to this stupid brain of mine that's frequently susceptible to the fleeting rush of buying absurdly expensive things. As much as plants and vintage furniture have held my attention throughout this period of isolation, I want to risk it all for these pups. And I would never, ever wear them outside. That would be a crime.

Have we told you about house shoes? — We're big fans here, folks. Everyone should have a set of footwear designated as indoor-only, especially with masses of people now working from home. It's also a great time to embrace sandals in general, and we put together a list of suggestions for more versatile pairs right here that you could wear practically anywhere.

But if this Balenciaga slide is the one for you a.) Congratulations on your wealth, and b.) Here's a link for you to drop $495. Please enjoy them on my behalf.

