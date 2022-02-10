You’ll love Balenciaga’s hot pink Valentine’s Day hoodies and sneakers

Balenciaga just popped the question. The luxury brand is releasing a collection this year that’s full of hearts, tie-dye, and one of the most romantic questions of all: “Would you be my Valentine?”

Best foot forward — Starting with the footwear, the release highlights two versions of its Runner sneakers and a Track pair. The first of the Runners is dressed in an all-pink color palette, full of overlapping overlays, and a chunky sole. Gold, beige, and black shades coat the other pair, while the Track sneaker goes for a more simplistic red and white scheme. For a more low-key vibe, there’s also a pair of white Mallorca two-buckle slides stamped with red hearts.

Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga

The apparel is much less flashy than what we’re used to seeing from Balenciaga, more suitable for a night in or a day date than dinner at Carbone. Set on T-shirts and hoodies, the fabric is given a heart-shaped, tie-dye effect in pink and black versions with “Would you be my Valentine?” written on the chest. It’s as simple as that.

What’s even weirder is the nightgown-like dress scribbled with hearts, which could be a date night look if you’re brave enough. Pair it with the red lingerie set and it’s almost acceptable. Last year, the brand centered its V-Day apparel around a simple “I ❤️ U” graphic, so maybe bare minimum displays of affection is just a Balenciaga thing.

An Hourglass Mini bag, card and coin holder, wallet, and jewelry offer at least some luxe to the collection. The wallets are printed with the same hearts as the slides, while the jewelry features a heart-shaped lock on earrings, rings, and a necklace.

Heart to heart — Balenciaga’s 2022 Valentine’s Day collection is available through its site with pieces ranging from $175 to $3,590 (yup, for the scribble dress). Whether you’re a lover or a hater of February 14, why not do it in some Balenciaga?