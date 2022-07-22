These foam recovery slides will alleviate stress on your feet after a workout

An athlete is sometimes only as good as their recovery routine. Bauer Hockey has linked with footwear brand Oofos to present the “Next Game” pack, a collection of slides that uses footwear tech to aid in recovery after a game or training.

Kick your feet up — The collection consists of the “The Bartlett” and “Sport Flex” slides. They look like a traditional pair of slides at first glance, but their true capabilities lie in the details. Both are built with Oofos’s OOFoam, a proprietary closed-cell technology that absorbs 37 percent more impact than other EVA foams. The slides can even be worn in the shower and washed in a washing machine without the risk of ruining the foam.

Bauer Hockey

Although other slides and sandals tend to feature a flat footbed, the “Next Game” pairs are fitted with a patented arch in the sole that molds to the wearer’s foot shape. The curved arches provide impact absorption while minimizing ankle stress and enabling natural foot movement.

“The Bartlett” and “Sport Flex” iterations come in either black or white, respectively. The former features Oofos’s “OO” logo and Bauer’s logo in white. Gold accenting appears on the foot strap along with a white striped pattern, while a “Next Game” logo gives a nod to the collection. The “Sport Flex” pair is described as a “contemporary spin on the classic slide” and can be adjusted through the upper strap. Similar branding appears along the strap, and you can even personalize your pair with a player number.

Bauer Hockey Bauer Hockey Bauer Hockey

Experts on and off the ice — Ice skates and skating can be detrimental to the ankles and joints and can even lead to pinched nerves if you don’t have the right equipment. But Bauer’s skating expertise ensures that the Oofos slides provide just the right amount of recovery potential. The slides were also awarded a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association.

“Hockey players wear skates nearly all year, and when summer hits, athletes often switch to footwear that offers little to no support,” said Brad James, Senior Director of Strategy at Bauer. The lightweight slides are meant to take the stress off your joints after a workout but aren’t just limited to hockey players. According to Bauer, the slides’ benefits were first discovered by athletes and fitness enthusiasts but can be used by anyone who could use a little extra foot support.

You can pick up a pair of “Next Game” slides via Bauer and Oofos’s websites, as well as through select hockey retailers. They come in junior and adult sizes and retail for $65 to $85.