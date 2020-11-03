BBC IceCream coats Reebok's Question Low sneaker in a rainbow of colors

Billionaire Boys Club has covered Allen Iverson's first signature sneaker in an assortment of colors befitting of the name "IceCream." For their latest collab, BBC IceCream has created three different versions of the Reebok Question Low featuring the beloved Running Dog graphic. Two of them will be region-specific, with a third that'll be available worldwide.

This marks the first time the Running Dog from Pharrell's label has appeared on any footwear. The graphic has been one of BBC IceCream's most popular since its inception when it appeared screen printed across the button fly on some of the brand's first pairs of jeans. In the years since, BBC IceCream has carefully doled out the graphic, including in the Year of the Dog collection from 2018.

Reebok

What drops where? — The yellow, purple, and green color scheme will be exclusive to the United States and Europe, while Asia is the only place you'll find the yellow, red, and pink version. Releasing worldwide will be the yellow and double purple sneaker. All three of them start with a smooth yellow leather on the upper and tongue, and the color variations come through the suede embellishments.

Each sneaker features a different colored Running Dog embroidered onto the shoe's quarter, where it replaces the Reebok Vector logo. On the tongue, you'll find a rubberized IceCream logo that adds another degree of pop to the colorful shoes — and if you look closely you'll see that the left shoes alter the logo to read "Iverson." A snow-capped "3" on the heel is another nod to Iverson, bringing together his love for diamonds with BBC's devotion to frozen dairy treats.

The Iverson details are even better on the special packaging that the sneakers will come in. A cartoon image of his face adorns the box, and real ones know the "Bubba Chuck Flavor" is a reference to his childhood nickname. Also mixed in with the diamonds sprinkled onto the ice cream is an iced out version of Iverson's logo.

Reebok

Get a scoop — BBC IceCream's latest Reebok collab is set to arrive first on the former's website this Friday, November 6. A wider release will follow November 12 at select Reebok retailers. Pricing is set at $130, meaning no significant markup for the collab or the box that comes with it. While I don't endorse ever keeping your sneakers shelved, the box should make for a great collector's item.

Reebok

Reebok