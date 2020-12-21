Beams and Solomon prep mismatched outdoor mules

When Solomon and Beam join forces, you know you're going to get some grade-A gorp. All that and more is on the table with their latest collaboration on the RX Slide 3.0, a mule equipped for the outdoors but equally suitable as a comfy house shoe.

Beams' chief contribution is a mismatched color scheme across the two mules. Each shoe is split into two panels, an olive and tan gradient that's flipped on each shoe and another panel that's grey on the left and black on the right. Rocking mismatched kicks is a risky move — no guarantee you'll look like '04 All Star Game Tracy McGrady — but Beams has hit the sweet point of steez.

Beams

A cushy foam midsole — Although Beams and Solomon have activity in mind for their mules, the oversized EVA foam midsole may lead to the designation of house shoe. It's been carved out in select places to reduce weight, giving the midsole a toothed appearance atop the black tread. Dark accents continue with a black leather toe cap, tabs, and trim.

Beams take on the Solomon RX Slide 3.0 is a serious upgrade, making a hit out of what usually looks like a goofy water shoe. You can wear it on a light hike or as you're recovering from a more arduous trek, but no one would bat an eye if you wore it back in society.

Join the mulement — We've been big supporters of the emergence of mules as a humble trend. The backless shoes are just a tad slicker than sandals and a refreshing alternative to sneakers. They're also versatile enough to dutifully serve inside your home or for a casual day out. The only burden is deciding if you'll wear your mules with socks or without, but there are no wrong choices.

Beams already has its Solomon RX 3.0 up for presale, with a price of ~$97. Delivery is slated for May, just as peak mule season begins. You'll need to enlist a proxy if you want to import these pups to the States, and if you do so, your mild workaround and patience will pay off handsomely come next summer. If we're lucky and the COVID vaccine obliges, that may just be when you have a greater audience to dress for than you've had in more than a year.