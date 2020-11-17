Beats' first glow-in-the-dark headphones are a fashion collab with Ambush

Well, here's something we didn't see coming: Beats has revealed an audio collaboration with Ambush, the Tokyo-based fashion label from revered designer Yoon Ahn. The two brands worked on a special edition pair of the Powerbeats 4 wireless earbuds that glows in the dark, a feature that makes its way onto a Beats product for the first time ever. When they're not lit up, Ambush's take on the Powerbeats are dressed in a green pastel color throughout the neckband-style, which is complemented by red accents on Beats' "B" logo and a minimalist "AMBUSH" black signature on the earpieces.

A nod to Tokyo — Like much of her work across fashion, which ranges from streetwear to jewelry, Yoon says the glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats draw inspiration out of her love for Tokyo and its nocturnal energy. "I live in the middle of Shibuya and I am always inspired by how the city just glows at night time," she said in a press release. "I thought it would be really cool to design a product that could capture that same city energy when you’re outside late at night listening to music."

Yoon, who also has a highly anticipated sneaker collab with Nike in the works, added that the project with Beats is designed "for everyone who is confident, having fun, being creative, and trying new things," as "those kids always seem to glow the brightest." And while that may sound like product jargon, this kind of positive message is what Yoon always tries to emit with her designs — be it a sneaker, a jacket, or a necklace. And it's no different when it's pair of earbuds she's talking about.

Edgar Alvarez / Input

The specs — Aside from the glow-in-the-dark elements, the Beats x Ambush wireless earbuds sport the same attributes as the original Powerbeats 4, including the 15-hour battery life and IPX4 rating that makes them water- and sweat-resistant. They also come with support for hands-free "Hey, Siri" voice command and the ability to seamlessly pair or share audio with iOS devices, all thanks to Apple's H1 chip. The "Fast Fuel" tech, meanwhile, will get you up to one hour of audio playback with a 5-minute charge, which will come in handy at times when you forget to charge them and the battery is low.

Unlike the Powerbeats 4, however, these aren't $150 — but rather $200. That said, these include a small, black ripstop pouch to store your earbuds, which features both the Ambush and Beats logos. It's a nice touch that reminds you this is a fashion collaboration, after all, and just what you need to flex a unique set of Powerbeats when you don't have them out glowing in the dark.

If you're feeling the Beats x Ambush collab, their earbuds will drop November 18 on Apple's site, plus Dover Street Market and Nordstrom. As someone who regularly runs at night, I can't wait to put these on and make it easier for drivers to spot me while I'm on the streets racking up miles. The only trick is to make sure I find some daylight to charge their glow before I get out there, though that shouldn't be too complicated.