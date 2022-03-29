Beats and Kerwin Frost team up on space-inspired headphones

Internet comedian Kerwin Frost has become one of streetwear’s hottest collaborators, thanks mostly to his bizarre creations. Between his furry Adidas tracksuit and subsequent Muppet-esque sneakers, Frost has consistently caught the attention (or resentment) of the street style enthusiasts.

His latest venture with Beats, while slightly less plush, only continues his ridiculous aesthetic. Following a friends and family release of “Furry” Beats Pros, Kerwin is introducing “Cosmophones,” a space-inspired version of the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. Done up in dark navy, the over-ear headphones come decorated with star motifs and a warped image of Kerwin’s face wrapped across the headband. Planetary Earth and Saturn graphics embellish the Beats logos, while Kerwin Frost branding sits above the earmuffs.

Ludicrous design, luxury sound — Despite their unusual design, you’ll find the Cosmophones boast the same technical features as the original Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. In addition to Active Noise Canceling (ANC), the accessories offer a 22-hour battery life and sturdy build, meaning you can bring their rich sound field pretty much anywhere. Class 1 Bluetooth and an Apple W1 chip help enhance said sound field, while enhanced microphones come in handy for phone calls. Speed charging and of course, Kerwin’s starry design make the Cosmophones all that more appealing.

With a retail price of $350 — the same price as the original Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones — the Cosmophones come with a matching Kerwin-branded case and a pack of glow-in-the-dark stickers. Limited stock of the space-inspired set will be available on April 1 at 12 p.m. ET, arriving at SSENSE and Frost’s own website.

Major marketing — The collaborative release accompanies Frost’s first move to the metaverse: On the launch day of his Cosmophones, the comedian is set to host a “Dunking Simulator” quest on Roblox. Players who successfully complete the quest can wear the Cosmophones anywhere in the Roblox universe.

Kerwin has also created music inspired by his Beats collaboration, which can be heard on Apple Music’s Kerwin Frost Radio on April 3. Musicians Eddie Chacon and Thundercat star in the Cosmophones campaign, appearing in a galactic video that sees them experiencing a pair of the headphones in space. Frost seems to believe his headphones are out of this world — and there’s only one way to find out if he’s right.