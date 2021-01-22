Bernie Sanders' inauguration fit is immortalized in collector's trading card

There's a strong argument to be made that we need to stop treating politicians as people to idolize and more like the public servants that they are. I have a hard time coming up with a counter-argument, and yet here I am saying, Yes, please give me a Bernie Sanders trading card.

A photo of the Vermont senator bundled up in his seat at the inauguration quickly became a meme and gave the Democratic Socialist an unexpectedly iconic style moment. Naturally, this is the image Topps chose for one of its 2020 election trading cards — which I just learned is a thing.

Nine cards have been made to commemorate the inauguration, but none is as funny as the one featuring Sanders and all his cantankerousness. Whether the 79-year-old was simply cold or not a fan of the political pageantry, his surly disposition is hilariously at odds with the nature of a celebratory collector's item.

Topps

Who else did Topps immortalize? — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, of course, have been given their own cards, which make up the bulk of the nine. Performers Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and the "unity" choice Garth Brooks have also been given the honor, as has the 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman who stole the show.

Each of their images capture the weight of the moment and stand in stark contrast to Sanders sitting in his chair cross-legged and cross-armed. I tip my hat to whichever Topps employee decided to throw him in there and recognized the money they could print by capitalizing on the meme.

Topps

Get your card for a limited time — Topps cards sell for $10 each and are only available on its website until January 28. A bundle of all nine can be had for $55, but the Sanders card is all you really need.

On the back of each card is a brief bio for its respective figure, replacing the typical stat sheet for sports cards. (How funny would it be if it listed, say, Sanders' success rate for proposed bills?) I have no idea how much the cards may appreciate in the future, but who's paying for a meme while expecting a payday down the road?