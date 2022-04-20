Style
Shopping sustainably can be expensive and time-consuming, but these brands make it a cinch.
It seems like everywhere you turn, there’s a call to end fast fashion and shop more sustainably. Thrifting and buying secondhand are good steps, but that can sometimes leave you empty-handed, defeated, and back to the same old habits.
A whopping 80 billion pieces of clothing are purchased each year across the globe, yet only 15 percent of people properly recycle their clothing. Just one pair of sneakers takes 30 to 40 years to decompose, and there’s a whole lot more waste where that came from.