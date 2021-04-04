9 bucket hats you absolutely need for all your summer activities

Long days outside outside are only just beginning, and there’s no hat choice better for the occasion than a bucket hat. The 360-degree brim gives you full coverage from the sun and will also redirect water away from your dome should you come across showers. Bucket hats also have a quixotic quality that ball caps just don’t, and we’re far enough away from the peak bucket hat era around 2014 so that you won’t look like half the dudes you see in public.

Because the headwear category is good for such a diverse range of activities, you can opt for several different looks based on the hat alone. Steezy fisherman, ska band holdout, dedicated gardener — they’re all in the cards as you start from the top down. And to further facilitate a wide range of embrace, we’ve also put together options from every price range to ensure you aren’t priced out of the fun.

Carhartt WIP Script Bucket Hat ($58)

Carhartt WIP

The go-to brand for blue collar stolen valor encourages adoption by the style with its fashion-oriented offshoot Carhartt WIP. Here, you get the best of both worlds thanks to canvas in Carhartt’s classic “rum” shade.

South2West8 Wind Fit Hat ($216)

Nepenthes NY

Nepenthes-owned and Japan-based brand South2West8 is all about fishing, but you don’t have to play with rods to enjoy its flashy outdoor gear. Pink woodland camo isn’t any good for hiding, but it’ll sure look good wherever you decide to wear it.

Nanamica Gore-Tex Bucket Hat ($135)

End. Clothing

For robust rain protection and minimal branding, you can’t do much better than Nanamica’s Gore-Tex-equipped crusher. CoolMax fabric lines the inside, too, for sweat absorption and better breathability.

Nike ACG Gore-Tex Bucket Hat ($55)

End. Clothing

Nike’s always on-point All Conditions Gear line is another great place to go for your outdoor needs. Its army green bucket hat holds you down with Gore-Tex, and the nylon loops could be used for fishing hooks or just the comfort of knowing you’ve got utility on your head.

JW Anderson Asymmetric Bucket Hat ($150)

JW Anderson

JW Anderson’s asymmetric bucket hat comes in a bunch of different colors, but nothing pops better than the combination of blue and yellow. Oversized straps make it standout even more, and the flex does some good with polyester made from two recycled 0.5L bottles.

Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut ($130)

Ssense

Jacquemus’ frayed bucket hat is cheaper than its meme-inspiring tiny bags — and far more useful.

Casablanca White Laurel Panel Hat ($420)

Ssense

Resort and country club outfitter Casablanca went short on the brim and long on quality. Cashmere and wool blend is used for the embroidered material, while cotton jersey lining ensures you wont’ overheat during summer.

Stüssy Outdoor Panel Bucket Hat ($50)

Stüssy

The bucket hat may just be Stüssy’s signature accessory, and this season it’s been made over in ripstop for a more tactical look.

CAYL Stretch Nylon Hiker Hat ($95)

This Thing of Ours

We pay a lot of lip service to Japanese outdoor gear, but CAYL is another dope brand that hails from South Korea. Its stretchy nylon bucket hat weighs just 62 grams, so you may forget it’s even there while protecting your neck from the sun.